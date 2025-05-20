Univasa, a licensed mobility and connectivity solutions provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Kalabash54, the fintech subsidiary of the Wakanow Group, to roll out a Travel Data eSIM product designed for international travellers.

The offering, now available on the Wakanow.com platform, allows users to access and activate mobile Travel Data plans as part of the travel booking process, eliminating the hassle of sourcing connectivity abroad.

With rising demand for digital-first solutions in the travel and mobility space, the collaboration is aimed at delivering seamless, borderless connectivity for travellers from Africa and beyond. Under the agreement, Univasa will power the backend Travel Data infrastructure, while Kalabash54 will drive the technology integration. The service is listed directly on wakanow.com.

Speaking on the development at a press conference held on Wednesday in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos , the Chief Executive Officer of Univasa, Ben Adeniyi, said the partnership is a timely response to the evolving needs of modern travellers.

“This partnership gives travellers access to high-quality, affordable Travel Data services in over 190 countries — all without swapping SIM cards. It’s seamless, secure, and exactly what modern travel requires,” he said.

He added that working with Kalabash54 provides Univasa with the right blend of technical support and market access.

“Partnering with Kalabash54 gives us the right technology and distribution synergy to scale this service while delivering on our promise of innovation and mobility,” Adeniyi noted.

The Travel Data eSIM is embedded directly into Wakanow’s booking flow, allowing customers to purchase mobile data plans at the same time they book their flights. This removes the friction of sourcing local SIM cards, dealing with roaming charges, or encountering connectivity gaps upon arrival.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Kalabash54, Mr Ladi Ojuri, said the initiative reinforces the firm’s mission to provide intelligent, tech-enabled solutions that enhance the travel experience.

“We’re building the future of travel services where payments, connectivity, and convenience all converge. With Univasa, we are solving a real problem many travellers face, staying connected easily once they arrive at their destination,” Ojuri said.

He explained that the Travel Data service forms part of Kalabash54’s broader vision to create lifestyle infrastructure for the African traveller.

“Our ambition is to deliver infrastructure that meets the African traveller at every step. This partnership is a win for the digitally savvy customer who expects everything, including Travel Data connectivity, to be handled before take-off,” he added.

The service is backed by Univasa’s global Travel Data infrastructure and eSIM API, ensuring real-time activation and reliable performance across supported destinations.

With this development, Wakanow Group, through Kalabash54, continues to deepen its digital footprint across Africa’s travel tech ecosystem, offering customers a one-stop platform for flights, accommodation, payments, and Travel Data connectivity.