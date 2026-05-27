Unity Cup: We made some mistakes – Chelle reacts after Nigeria beat Zimbabwe

By Seyi Babalola

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has conceded that his players made some mistakes during their 2-0 Unity Cup semi-final victory over the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Tuesday night.

Nigeria defeated Zimbabwe with two goals from Femi Azeez, and they will now face India or Jamaica in the final this weekend.

Jamaica and India will face off on Wednesday night, with the winner facing Nigeria.

“This is only a friendly game. This is not the World Cup qualifier. They need to work hard,” Chelle said at his post-match interview after the game at The Valley in London.

“They need to try to understand what I want, what the technical staff want, and the high level is difficult.

“So you see, we made some mistakes with the ball. For sure, you see tomorrow we work out,” he said.