Uncertainty over Gov Fubara’s future as he storms out of APC screening venue

10 May 2026 5:05 pm WAT

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Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Enugu State

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There appears to be uncertainty over the future of embattled governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, as he appeared and angrily stormed out of the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee in Abuja on Sunday afternoon.

The Rivers governor had stormed the venue at the Plateau State Governors Lodge by 3:15pm but left in anger almost immediately.

His departure fueled speculation that he was not screened by the committee dominated largely by the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

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Speaking to newsmen after the screening, APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, who doubles as the secretary of the committee, said that the committee is yet to submit its report.

“I don’t know what you mean by screen, anybody that appears before screening committee, of course, is necessary as part of the process.

“It is natural that everybody must appear before the screening committee. Of course, it is necessary as part of the process. After the exercise, the screening committee will issue its report.

“As at now, the screening committee, when it has completed seeing everybody it supposed to see will now sit down and come up with reports on thr screening. As at now, there’s no report of screening committee,” he said.

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