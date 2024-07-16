Ukum Protest: Benue Police arraign 99 suspects, 98 remanded

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The police in Benue state have arraigned a total of 99 suspects over their involvement in the violent protest in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state recently.

Recall that Youths from Borikyo Ward in Ukum LGA of the state, while protesting the killing of six of their kinsmen by bandits, went haywire destroy property belonging to Governments and individuals.

The suspects we are arraigned on Tuesday at the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

They were charged for criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire, culpable homicide, mischief, theft armed robbery and acts of terrorism.

When the matter came up for mention at the Court, the Chief Magistrate, Kelvin Mbanongon ordered that 98 persons be remanded in Correctional Center for causing violent crisis in Ukum LGA of the state.

The Chief Magistrate who read the first Information Report, (FIR) with no, (S. 114(1) a & b ACIJA) to the accused persons stated that “On July 8, 2024, at about 1100hrs, the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Zaki Biam to the State Criminal Investigation Department Makurdi via a letter No AR:3100/BNS/UK/VOL.3/323 dated July 7, 2024.”

According to him, the letter further stated that the Caretaker chairman of Ukum LGA, Victor Iorzaa, reported to the Police that bandits attacked Boikyo ward in Ayati on 03/07/2024 at about 0030hrs and killed 6 persons.

He also, said that, on the same date at about 0800hrs, violent protesters in their thousands starting burning down private and government property including Ukum LG Secretariat, schools, Federal Road Safety Corps office, Courts, Civil Defence Office, Unity, Access and UBA banks, hotels, Benue Links park, residential buildings, INEC area office, BIRS office, Police Station, NUT office and local government Guest house which amounted to millions of naira.

He also said that some of the buildings were looted by the protesters who burnt and killed three persons including Mnguembee Myaga, Dzungwem Myaga and Iember Myaga.

Counsels to the defendants including, Tavershima Kusa Esq, E.T. Iyorkaa, M.A Uyina

H. A. Abuul, I.G Akange, M.S kwaghtse, S.T Sorkwu and Robert Esq. did not oppose to application for extension of time to complete investigation.

They also made oral application to grant bail to one of the suspects, Vivian Jacob, who is a nursing mother.

Ruling on the oral application, the Chief Magistrate said, “Vivian is to be grant bail in the sum of N500,000 by a surety who should be a civilian servant with two passports.

He said “This is done in consideration that she is carrying a baby while all others should be remanded in correctional center, Makurdi”.

The FIR said those arrested during the protest and police investigation Adi Timothy, Kur Mnengeater, Aondohemba David, Adamgbe Cheater, Msonter Torkuma, Vershima Chahemba, Terkimbi Shiaondo, Tyokase Desmond, Aondohemba Tortsugh, Terdoo Asor, Myina Dooga, Blessing John, mogen orseer, Terdoo Bukem, Terungwa Anza, Terkaa Tyav, Mnguetyo Mtserga, Hulugh Austine, Agwagwa Avanege, Sunday Tyowase, Chlangi Yinaga, Terna Shiaondo, Iorwuese Faasema, Fachli Fasco,.

Others are Aondofa Terkula, Akulega Solomon, Igoundu Iorsamber, Wana Hilenen, Terungwa Teryila, Kngsley Apolos, Tyoymbur Aondoyima, Shater Yerkimbi, Iortiam Msonter, Terlumun Sonter, myOM Terver, Igyuse Matins, Terwase Tobias, Luper Isaac, Sonter Dutse, Terseer Terzungw, Simon Iorkohol, Terhide Samson, Terdue Udende, Aondoakaa Aondohemba, Ternenge Ternum, Ushahemba Sase, Kuma Samuel, Orkashima Zuamon, lorhungur Orfega, Nyitor Aondoaver, Terdoo Godwin among others