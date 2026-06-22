From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The United Kingdom Parliaments has announced plans to host Nigeria, South Africa, Germany, Japan, Brazil, China, India, Mexico among and other countries on climate change discourse.

This is going to be Nigeria’s first climate investment summit from June 23 through 26, 2026, just as Nigeria is set to mount the saddle as President of GLOBE International.

Sponsor of Nigeria’s Climate Change Act 2021 and former member of the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo, in a statement yesterday, said he is expected to become the first African to lead the world body.

In an official invitation letter signed by the Chief Executive of GLOBE Legislators, Malini Mehra, Onuigbo said he would be taking over the international leadership of GLOBE Legislators from an Argentine parliamentarian, Deputy MC Juan Carlos Villalonga, as the organisation marks its 35th anniversary during the 2026 London Climate Action Week (LCAW).

He added that he remained a frontline advocate of environmental sustainability and energy transition.

“As a result of his commitment to climate action, Onuigbo was in 2023 recognised as one of the Top 30 Global Climate Action Leaders by the New York-based Business Insider.

“He was also Inducted into the National Assembly Most Valuable Parliamentarian Hall of Fame Class of 2019-2023, and recognized as a Worthy Ambassador of the House of Representatives by the 10th House of Representatives,” the statement read.

According to him, Mehra revealed that apart from participating in the London Climate Action Week scheduled for June 20 to 28, the new GLOBE Legislators President will deliver his inaugural address at GLOBE’s 35th Anniversary Reception at the United Kingdom Parliament on June 24.

Onuigbo, Vice-President for Africa, GLOBE Legislators, will be formally introduced as President of the global organisation as it moves its headquarters to Nairobi, Kenya.

Also, Onuigbo who is also the convener of the Nigeria Climate Investment Summit holding at the Mansion House, City of London, is scheduled to deliver an address that provides the background to the event.

The anniversary reception, scheduled to hold at the House of Commons, Parliament of the United Kingdom, and hosted by former United Kingdom Minister for Climate Change and former President of GLOBE International, Rt. Hon. Graham Stuart MP, will bring together lawmakers from across the political spectrum in the UK and around the world.

“With the central theme of the event, “Building Political Resilience and Public Consensus for Climate Action at a Time of Severe Domestic and Geopolitical Challenges,” the event will also highlight GLOBE’s contribution to major climate action priorities, including climate cooperation in a fractured world, investment and innovation for a net-zero economy, climate risk and resilience, nature and ocean regeneration, and mobilisation of whole-of-society climate action.

“Mehra noted that London Climate Action Week has become a key event in the global climate diplomacy calendar, attracting ministers, lawmakers, investors, business leaders, local governments, civil society organisations, academics and cultural institutions from around the world.”

She said this year’s edition is expected to surpass the more than 700 climate-related events held across London in 2025 and will feature major summits on climate investment, climate innovation, net-zero delivery, sustainable cities and energy technology.

The events will be hosted at some of London’s most iconic venues, including the UK Parliament, Buckingham Palace, Kew Gardens, the Globe Theatre, Guildhall and Mansion House.