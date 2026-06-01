UCL loss: Arsenal need better attackers – Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has hinged Arsenal’s loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final to a dearth of quality attackers at the north London club.

Having won the Premier League earlier in May, Arsenal missed out on a historic double after losing the UCL title to PSG at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday.

Kai Havertz put the Gunners ahead in the sixth minute, blasting home a powerful shot after a solo run from the left flank.

However, the title holders equalised on penalties in the 64th minute through Ousmane Dembele after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was brought down in the opposition box.

PSG eventually retained the title, winning 4-3 on penalties no thanks to losses from Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes.

A 2005 UCL winner with Liverpool, Carragher blamed Arsenal’s attack for failing to secure a wider lead in the first half.

He told Sky Sports, “PSG weren’t great in the first half. Were they there for the taking? But that’s what Arsenal are.

“What I would say and I’ve said this all season and I thought this would stop Arsenal winning the league but it didn’t: they don’t have enough quality in attack.

“There was times in that first half especially where they just couldn’t keep the ball. PSG weren’t doing great, they weren’t creating chances, but it was far too easy to allow a team just to push it back to the edge of your own box.”