UCL final: Arteta reveals Gabriel volunteered for decisive penalty

By Lawrence Agbo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed that defender Gabriel Magalhães volunteered to take the decisive penalty during the club’s UEFA Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The North London side suffered heartbreak on Saturday night after losing 5–3 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1–1 draw that lasted 120 minutes at the end of a tightly contested final.

Kai Havertz had given Arsenal hope during regulation time, while Ousmane Dembélé struck for Paris Saint-Germain to level the encounter and force extra time, with neither side able to find a winner thereafter.

In the shoot-out, however, Arsenal’s hopes were dashed as both Gabriel Magalhães and Eberechi Eze failed to convert their spot-kicks, handing PSG the advantage they needed to clinch the European title.

Speaking after the match, Arteta revealed that Gabriel had willingly offered to take the final penalty, noting that the squad had worked extensively on such high-pressure scenarios in training.

“Gabriel wanted to take the last penalty. We trained for that moment,” Arteta said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Despite the painful outcome, Arteta praised the team’s preparation and mentality, insisting the players had shown courage in a high-stakes environment.

Gabriel, meanwhile, remains a key figure in Arsenal’s squad and enjoyed a strong season overall, playing a significant role in their Premier League title-winning campaign ahead of Manchester City.