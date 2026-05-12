Uba Sani dismisses APC governors’ crisis, backs Uzodimma as chairman

Uba Sani has downplayed reports of a major crisis within the Progressive Governors’ Forum, describing the recent tension among governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a minor disagreement that has already been resolved.

Speaking on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, the Kaduna governor said the situation had been exaggerated and insisted that Hope Uzodimma remains the chairman of the forum.

“In my own opinion, I don’t think it’s a serious issue, like many people try to make it look like it’s a very serious issue,” Sani said.

The controversy followed reports last week that Uzodimma had been removed as chairman of the forum after a tense meeting in Abuja, with claims that Peter Mbah was being considered as replacement.

The reports also suggested that the forum had split into rival camps, with another bloc allegedly aligned with Dapo Abiodun and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

But Sani, who serves as vice chairman of the forum, insisted that all governors are now united and working together.

“At the moment, there’s no problem. All the governors are together. His Excellency Hope Uzodimma is the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum. My humble self, Senator Uba Sani, is the vice chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum,” he said.

The governor added that disagreements are normal in a democratic setting and should not be interpreted as a major crack within the ruling party.

“Because, you know, in everything we are talking about democracy, people can choose to disagree and agree. So, in my own opinion, it was just a slight misunderstanding,” he stated.

Sani also dismissed claims of any leadership change in the forum, saying he would naturally have stepped in if Uzodimma had been removed from office.

“And of course, if there’s any change of leadership sitting here as the vice chairman, I could have taken over,” he said.

According to him, the issue has now been settled completely, adding that Nigerians should not expect further drama from the forum.

“I don’t think you will hear anything again. I can assure you, nothing will ever you can’t hear anything again,” Sani added.