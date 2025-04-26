By John Ogunsemore

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are among world leaders present at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City for the funeral Mass of Pope Francis on Saturday.

The 266th Catholic pontiff, who died on Easter Monday, April 21 at the age of 88, will be buried today at the Basilica of Saint Mary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Argentine President Javier Milei and Britain’s Prince William are also attending the ceremony marking the end of Francis’ 12-year pontificate.

Late Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He emerged as the first Latin American pope on March 13, 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013.