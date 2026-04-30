Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have sustained offensive operations against terrorist elements in Borno, recording significant successes in coordinated ground and air assaults across key strongholds.

Media Information Officer of OPHK, Lt.- Col. Sani Uba, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri yesterday.

He said the operations, conducted under Operation Desert Sanity V, involved troops of Sector 2 in separate but coordinated engagements along the Azir Bridge (Timbuktu axis) and the Bulabulin Forest areas, with close support from the Air Component Command.

“Troops of Sector 2, in conjunction with elements of the Sector 2 Stabilisation Force Brigade and the Civilian Joint Task Force, successfully cleared terrorist enclaves at Mar, Subdu, Yaro Lawanti and Yaro Shuwari, as well as other areas contiguous to the Bulabulin Forest and the Kamadogu Yobe stretch.” He added that during the operation, troops made contact with terrorists at Malam Shiri Village and executed a well-coordinated flanking manoeuvre, neutralising 11 insurgents, while others fled with varying degrees of injuries.

“All life-support structures within the enclaves were destroyed, while exploitation of the area led to the recovery of nine AK-47 rifles, three PKT anti-aircraft machine guns, five motorcycles, assorted ammunition, and materials used for Improvised Explosive Devices,” Uba stated.

According to him, the operation significantly disrupted the logistics and operational capabilities of the terrorists elements within the axis.

Uba further disclosed that troops also engaged terrorists along the Timbuktu axis on the Wajiroko–Sabon Gari corridor, maintaining tactical superiority throughout the encounter.

“Subsequent exploitation revealed seven neutralised terrorists, while additional blood trails and body parts indicated higher enemy casualties during the assault,” he said.

He noted that items recovered in the area included AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade tubes, a large cache of ammunition, bandoliers, and communication equipment.

Uba highlighted the critical role played by the Air Component Command, which provided continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support, enabling precise targeting and real-time coordination of operations.

“Precision air interdiction strikes were conducted on confirmed terrorist positions and fleeing elements, further decimating scores of the insurgents and ensuring the success of a synchronised air–land offensive,” he said.

He added that troops, in conjunction with volunteer forces, were currently conducting aggressive follow-up operations along the Forfor, Multe and Wajiroko axes to consolidate gains and prevent regrouping by fleeing terrorists.

“These successful engagements further reinforce OPHK’s growing operational effectiveness and sustained dominance across the theatre,” Uba said.