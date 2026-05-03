Troops foil terrorists, attacks in Zamfara, Katsina

From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have foiled attempts by terrorists to unleash attacks in parts of Zamfara and Katsina states, killing nine insurgents, including two kingpins, in a series of coordinated operations.

The operations, conducted between May 1 and 3, 2026, also led to the recovery of four AK-47 rifles, several motorcycles, ammunition, and other items.

According to the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the troops recorded significant successes during fighting patrols and clearance operations across the two states.

He said In Katsina State, troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Fudma, while on patrol along the Turare–Yantumaki Road in Dutsinma Local Government Area, encountered suspected terrorists, leading to a fierce gun battle.

“In the ensuing firefight, troops neutralised four terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles with magazines, ammunition, two motorcycles, seven mobile phones, and the sum of N153,000”

“In a separate operation in Zamfara State, troops of the Forward Operating Base Bagega carried out a high-risk mission in Anka Local Government Area, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists, including two notorious kingpins identified as Anaruwa and Gomina”

He disclosed that Anaruwa was the younger brother of a known terrorist commander, Kachalla Idi Aiki.

In another operation the troops engaged terrorists along the Bagega–Anka Road on Saturday, forcing four of them to flee and abandon their motorcycles.

However, the fleeing insurgents regrouped and launched a counterattack on the Bagega base.

The Army Spokesperson added that following the bandit regroup, reinforcements backed by precision airstrikes from the Air Component, were swiftly deployed to repel the assault.

“During the engagement, a second wave of eight terrorists mounted on four motorcycles was confronted, leading to the neutralisation of three of them”

“Troops subsequently recovered two AK-47 rifles with loaded magazines and seven motorcycles”

While during a follow-up operation.

Sunday the troops encountered two more terrorists on motorcycles in the same area and neutralised them during a

The Army, however, confirmed that one soldier was killed in action during the operations.

It noted that troops have since consolidated their positions in Bagega and surrounding areas to prevent further attacks and maintain security dominance.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information to security agencies.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA has continued to intensify efforts aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and restoring peace in the North-West region.