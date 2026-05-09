Troops bust arms factory in Jos, arrest 5 suspects

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Troops of Quick Response Force (QRF) of the Operation Enduring Peace, said they successfully busted two illegal arms manufacturing factories in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, and arrested five suspects during the raid.

Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, Capt. Chinedu Oteh, said in a statement on Friday, that the feat was achieved on Thursday in a well coordinated operation, which was part of the ongoing efforts by the security outfit to cut off the supply chain of illicit firearms and safeguarding of law abiding citizens within its Joint Operations Area (JOA).

According to Oteh, items recovered include cache of arms and industrial equipment, nine fabricated AK 47 rifles, one locally fabricated pistol, four empty AK 47 magazines, seven skeletal AK 47 rifles and 10 rifle butts. Others include 36 empty shells of 7.62mm special, four revolver engines, 14 recoiling springs, six hand drilling machines, nine filing machines, four welding machines and assorted industrial equipment.

He said: “The operation, which was the result of a highly intensified, comprehensive human intelligence gathering and strategic surveillance led to the discovery of two illegal arms manufacturing sites. “During the precision operation, troops arrested five suspects caught in the act of fabricating lethal weapons.

“A comprehensive search of the sites led to recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition and equipment used in the factories.

“Suspects and recovered items are currently in custody for detailed investigation.

“While troops are currently consolidating the ongoing covert operation in order to mop-up the remnants of arms and ammunition already in circulation, Operation Enduring Peace appreciates the support of the citizenry and urge them to be more vigilant and report suspicious activities of criminal elements to security agencies.”