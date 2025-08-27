From Kenneth Udeh

Ambassador Ismaila Yusuf Atus, Executive Director of the Atum Humanitarian Anti-Corruption and Charitable Initiative (AHACCI), has declared that Nigeria’s fight against corruption is being undermined by tribal sentiments, where prosecutions are often viewed through ethnic lenses rather than as a pursuit of justice.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun’s Kenneth Udeh, Atus insisted that true progress can only be achieved if looted funds stashed abroad are repatriated and if public officials are compelled by law to patronise Nigerian schools and hospitals, thereby investing in the nation’s development rather than enriching foreign systems.

Atus, who highlighted his organisation’s work in raising awareness against corruption, empowering Nigerians, and promoting transparency in government projects, also spoke on the challenges faced by NGOs, the growing menace of internet fraud, and his legislative proposals to strengthen accountability.

Below are excerpts from the interview:

What informed your decision to establish this organisation? When was it created, and what are its aims and objectives?

We started in 2023. Our decision came from the need to support Nigerians beyond government efforts. We are not just an NGO, we also run private businesses. From the profits of our companies, we donate a fraction to support people, especially given the high rate of poverty in the country.

Our vision is to raise awareness against corruption, report cases to the relevant authorities, and complement the government’s efforts. The government cannot do everything alone. If all citizens only criticise, the government will fail. That is why we always try to support, especially since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done very well so far.

Some Nigerians believe many NGOs today are mere conduits for money laundering. What is your response to this perception?

I agree there are illicit means of laundering money, but it is not only through NGOs businesses are also used worldwide. The key question is how to curtail it.

Not all NGOs are guilty. Our own focus is sincerity: being accountable to both the people and the government. That is why we exist.

What experience do you have in fighting corruption that makes you qualified to lead this initiative?

I was nominated as Director-General of AHACCI, but our strength lies in our team. We have senior lawyers with over 15 years of practice, investigative journalists, analysts, and professionals across sectors.

On my part, I have extensive experience in government, not only in Nigeria but across Africa. Together, we bring expertise to the table and share a common goal fighting corruption and promoting accountability.

With government officials often requesting huge sums for projects, how does AHACCI intend to promote accountability and transparency in public spending?

One of the main problems is the reliance on foreign materials. When projects depend on imports, the conversion of dollars, euros, or yuan into naira makes everything expensive.

Our advice to the government is to prioritise local human and material resources. This will reduce costs significantly. We conduct private investigations and analyses of government contracts, and when we identify irregularities, we write to all the parties involved contractors, ministries, and agencies. We will keep doing this for the country’s benefit.

Internet fraud, popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo,” is on the rise among Nigerian youths. What specific steps is your foundation taking to address this trend?

We have been engaging secondary schools and tertiary institutions through seminars and workshops. We educate young people to value hard work and patriotism, reminding them they are ambassadors of Nigeria.

It is not easy to convince someone already involved in fraud to change, but we pray for God’s guidance. Fraud is not limited to Nigeria, it is global. Even Africans are scammed abroad, and vice versa.

Our message is simple: if you are smart enough to make money illegally online, then you are smart enough to do it legitimately. Nigeria has the knowledge, manpower, and resources to thrive. Youths must embrace creativity and be good ambassadors.

Despite the large number of foundations across the country, poverty remains widespread. Have NGOs truly lived up to their objectives?

Many NGOs are willing but lack funding. In developed countries, governments provide grants to NGOs. Here, such support is absent.

Our own survival is because we run private businesses, and from our profits, we fund humanitarian activities. Smaller NGOs without such backing often collapse.

There should be a law to provide government support, with strict monitoring to ensure sincerity. If looted funds are repatriated and channelled into NGOs genuinely working for the people, much will be achieved.

What advice would you give the government if it is genuinely committed to fighting corruption in Nigeria?

Corruption exists globally; only in places like North Korea and parts of China has it been drastically curtailed, largely because they speak with one voice.

Here, ethnicity often interferes when a Hausa man is prosecuted, people say he is being victimised for his tribe. The same goes for Yoruba or Igbo. This weakens the fight against corruption.

That is why I am working on a bill to create a commission that will trace and repatriate stolen funds and assets abroad. Any official found to have invested stolen money in hospitals, hotels, or businesses overseas must bring them back to Nigeria and pay a fine. These assets should be used to create jobs and improve infrastructure here, not abroad.

What is your take on the proposed legislation that would ban public officials and their families from using foreign schools and hospitals?

It is an excellent bill. If you hold public office, you and your family must use Nigerian schools and hospitals. This will force investment into our institutions.

The irony is that many of the best doctors and teachers abroad are Nigerians. Our leaders must stop neglecting local institutions.

This is why I insist on a commission to monitor officials with foreign businesses. If you are found with such investments while in government, it means you stole from Nigeria. Those assets must be brought back.