Transfer: Julian Alvarez reveals desire to leave Atletico Madrid

Julian Alvarez, Atletico Madrid’s striker, has stated his desire to leave the La Liga club.

Alvarez was speaking to ESPN following Argentina’s 2-0 win against Austria in the 2017 World Cup.

He said: “I don’t want to hide or act like I don’t want to be clear. I try to be honest.

“I spoke to Atlético people and I think the best for everyone involved is for me to leave.

“I want to fulfill my dream.”

Some top European clubs have been linked with a move for Alvarez including Real Madrid, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Atletico have already rejected a €150m bid from Real for the player.