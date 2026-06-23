Transfer: Julian Alvarez reveals desire to leave Atletico Madrid

23 June 2026 9:18 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Julian Alvarez, Atletico Madrid’s striker, has stated his desire to leave the La Liga club.

Alvarez was speaking to ESPN following Argentina’s 2-0 win against Austria in the 2017 World Cup.

He said: “I don’t want to hide or act like I don’t want to be clear. I try to be honest.

“I spoke to Atlético people and I think the best for everyone involved is for me to leave.

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“I want to fulfill my dream.”

Some top European clubs have been linked with a move for Alvarez including Real Madrid, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Atletico have already rejected a €150m bid from Real for the player.

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