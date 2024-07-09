Transfer: Everton reject Man Utd’s second Branthwaite bid
By Seyi Babalola
Everton have turned down the most recent offer from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite, stating that they would not sell the England international for a lowball price.
On Monday night, United made a second bid of £45m plus £5m add-ons for the 21-year-old defender. That followed last month’s offer of £35m plus £10m add-ons and was again immediately rejected.
Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano in a post on his X account on Tuesday morning wrote: “Everton have already rejected Man United bid for Jarred Branthwaite on Monday night, as soon as they received it.
Read Also: Euro 2024: Everything you need to know about Spain vs France match
“£45m plus £5m add-ons considered as proposal far from price tag, as Everton see Branthwaite similar to Gvardiol and more top players.”
Everton revealed Branthwaite is worth almost £70 million. The central defender’s exceptional performance during his Premier League debut season is the basis for their valuation.