Totally, completely isolated politically – Wike’s aide mocks Fubara

Lere Olayinka, media aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has mocked Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State after the latter’s withdrawal from the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing his withdrawal on Wednesday, Fubara said his decision was not borne out of weakness or fear, noting that he withdraw for peace in the state.

Reacting, Olayinka shared a video showing Fubara mocking his estranged political benefactor, Wike.

In the old video, Fubara can be heard comparing the FCT Minister’s outbursts to the backing of a dog.

Olayinka said the Rivers governor has no candidate vying for Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly seats.

He added that no local government chairman or councillor is on the governor’s side, insinuating that Wike controls the political structure in the state.

“Totally and completely isolated politically. Yet, he is still saying he didn’t step aside out of weakness, fear or surrender,” he wrote.