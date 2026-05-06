From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with global investors in Paris, France, where he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, fiscal discipline and the swift implementation of reforms aimed at stabilising Nigeria’s economy.

At the meeting with financiers from Citibank, Amundi and several other global investment firms, the President said the reform programme of his administration was designed to remove economic distortions, strengthen macroeconomic stability and lay the foundation for sustained and inclusive growth.

“The focus remains on policy stability and diligent execution to ensure these strategic shifts translate into concrete benefits for all Nigerians,” Tinubu said.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President explained that his government was deepening reforms, improving transparency across the oil value chain and implementing a multi-pronged security strategy.

He said the security measures include police decentralisation and efforts to disrupt terrorist financing.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, also addressed the investors, noting that Nigeria recorded 11.2 percent GDP growth in dollar terms in 2025, a development he said strengthened the country’s ambition of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Oyedele said the administration’s immediate priorities were to turn reforms into tangible results for Nigerians and improve accountability. He also pledged to publish quarterly financial data,” the statement said.

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, assured the investors of the government’s responsible approach to borrowing and its commitment to sustainable debt management.

The investors at the meeting included officials from BlueCrest, Ninety One, Kirkoswald Capital, Principal Finisterre, Prudential Global Investment Management PGIM and Mesarete Capital, alongside Citibank and France’s Amundi, led by Valerie Baudson.

Some of the investors reportedly praised the administration’s reforms and expressed confidence in the Nigerian economy.

One of them also asked the President about his post-2027 agenda, prompting Tinubu to reiterate his pledge to sustain fiscal discipline, transparency and policy consistency.

The President had departed Nigeria on Sunday for a three-nation trip.