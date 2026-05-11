Tinubu unveils new homeland security office, names ex-army general adviser

President Bola Tinubu has created the position of Special Adviser on Homeland Security, appointing retired Major General Adeyinka Famadewa as the first official to occupy the role.

The appointment was announced on Monday in a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the statement, the move reflects the administration’s determination to strengthen Nigeria’s internal security framework and improve intelligence coordination among security agencies.

“The appointment underscores the commitment of the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthening internal security coordination, enhancing intelligence-driven operations, and deepening inter-agency collaboration in addressing emerging security threats across the country,” the statement read.

The newly created office marks the first time a Nigerian president has established a dedicated homeland security advisory role at the federal level.

The development also represents a shift from the country’s traditional security structure, which has largely concentrated advisory responsibilities within the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Famadewa brings more than three decades of military and intelligence experience to the role, having previously served as Principal General Staff Officer to the National Security Adviser between 2015 and 2021.

During his time at the Office of the National Security Adviser, he helped establish the Intelligence Fusion Centre, a multi-agency platform designed to improve coordination among Nigeria’s security and intelligence services.

Following his retirement from active military service, Famadewa became a senior research fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, where he focused on national security reforms, policing and civil-security cooperation.

Tinubu expressed confidence that the appointment would strengthen intelligence integration and proactive risk management across the country.

The presidency said the new office would deepen “coordination of homeland security initiatives, intelligence integration, and proactive risk management” in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.