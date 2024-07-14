CoverNational

Tinubu to launch student loan scheme July 17

Scheme to benefit over 1.2 million students in first phase

38 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is set to launch the student loan scheme on Wednesday, July 17, marking the commencement of the programme’s implementation.

A few weeks ago, the President approved ₦35 billion for the scheme’s launch, targeting 70,000 initial applications, with an additional 50,000 awaiting approval.

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund), chaired by Mr Jim Ovia, approved the disbursement of loans to successful applicants during its inaugural meeting in Abuja last month.

Read also: General Agwai exclusive: What Tinubu should do to end insecurity

“By approving the immediate disbursement of the loans, [NELFund] has taken a critical step in fulfilling its mission to support education and empower the next generation of leaders,” the agency said in a statement.

The student loan scheme, a flagship programme of the Tinubu administration, aims to provide financial support, including school fees and stipends, to eligible students nationwide. Over 1.2 million students are expected to benefit from the first phase of the programme.

Initially, the scheme will focus on students attending federal government-owned institutions. Students from state-owned institutions will be included in the second phase of the rollout.

Tags
38 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

NCWS Acting National President Mrs Geraldine Etuk

Jos school collapse: NCWS demands action to ensure safety of children

57 seconds ago
Otunba Olayinka Braimoh

“I will not back down”: Braimoh to challenge Kogi election outcome at Supreme Court

2 hours ago
Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Professor Salisu Usman Ogbo

I have fulfilled my mission in eradicating cultism in Kogi poly – Rector Ogbo

3 hours ago
Euro 2024 Spain vs England

Euro 2024 final: Everything you need to know about Spain vs England clash

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button