Tinubu tells Nigerians in Rwanda: “Our reforms are working despite initial hiccups”

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has told Nigerians living in Rwanda that his administration’s reform programme is beginning to deliver results, saying the economy has stabilised “despite the initial hiccups.”

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, speaking on Friday at an interactive session with a delegation of Nigerians in Rwanda — made up of academics, professionals, entrepreneurs and students — Tinubu praised the community for its conduct abroad and reiterated his commitment to continue working until “we realise our dreams.”

“Our reforms are working, and the economy is bright and stable,” the President told the delegation. He described the early difficulties of his policy changes as expected teething problems but insisted the broad direction is yielding gains for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

Tinubu used the meeting to assure citizens abroad that his government will confront obstacles hindering Nigerians’ potential. “We owe every Nigerian, both at home and abroad, the provision of the enabling environment to break and lead in all spheres,” he said, promising transparent governance and leadership “with sincerity regardless of tribe or any other considerations.”

The President commended the Nigerian community in Rwanda for being “good ambassadors,” noting their respect for Rwandan laws and their contributions to pan‑Africanism. He urged unity among expatriates, stressing that ethnicity should not divide them. “The Green‑White‑Green Flag means so much to all of us. None of us has a direct control over where we are born,” he said.

Addressing practical consular concerns raised by the delegation, Tinubu directed Nigeria’s Charge d’Affaires in Kigali, Ambassador Ibrahim Zanna, to work closely with the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the President’s office to address issues, including harnessing the economic and intellectual potential of Nigerians in Rwanda.

Zanna told the President that the High Commission has digitised its records and maintains a comprehensive list of Nigerians in Rwanda, a step that could ease outreach and consular services.

NIDCOM CEO/Director‑General Abike Dabiri‑Erewa, who led the delegation, said the group included 28 PhD holders and several chief executives who have excelled in education, hospitality, ICT, business and sports in Rwanda.

Chairman of the Association of Nigerians in Rwanda, Umar Wali, earlier appealed for improved passport and visa services, noting there is no passport office at the Nigerian High Commission in Kigali and that many community members face difficulties renewing documents or getting passports for newborns.

Prominent Nigerians at the meeting included Olugbemi Adekakan, UNFPA country representative, who sought presidential support to replicate his humanitarian work in Nigeria; Fatima Attahiru of UNDP’s Timbuktoo Africa Initiative, who pledged cooperation on skills and capacity development; and Michael Masai Ujiri, president of NBA club Dallas Mavericks, who expressed interest in developing Nigeria’s sports infrastructure for private investment.

Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Halilu, said his agency has developed diaspora‑tailored programmes to enable Nigerians abroad to contribute to national development.