Tinubu, Mbah endorsement reflects political maturity – Nwoye

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu
The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ben Nwoye, has commended political leaders and stakeholders from the Enugu East Senatorial District for endorsing President Bola Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah for second terms in office, describing the move as a demonstration of political maturity and a commitment to continuity.
Nwoye gave the commendation on Saturday at Okpara Square, Enugu, during a rally where stakeholders from the district publicly declared their support for the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Mbah.
Addressing the gathering, the APC chieftain praised the leaders of Enugu East for what he described as a bold and visionary decision aimed at sustaining ongoing development efforts at both the federal and state levels.
“I have seen people like the former governor of old Anambra State; I have also seen the former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, and many of the founders and leaders of Enugu State here, all for the endorsement of our dear President, Bola Tinubu, and Governor Peter Mbah. I am quite impressed because your presence shows political maturity,” Nwoye said.
He noted that continuity in leadership would provide an opportunity to consolidate existing achievements and complete projects already initiated by both administrations.
Nwoye particularly lauded Governor Mbah for his developmental strides across Enugu State, saying the governor had demonstrated a strong commitment to transforming the state through infrastructure, economic growth, and social development programmes.
Other News
According to him, the governor’s performance has earned him widespread support across political and regional divides.
The APC deputy national chairman also highlighted the importance of the governorship zoning arrangement in Enugu State, describing it as a key factor behind the peace and political stability the state has enjoyed since 1999.
“Rotation among the three senatorial districts has given us peace since 1999. It is good that this event is holding today, in addition to those of Enugu West and Enugu North senatorial districts, so that our people will know where we are going,” he said.
He explained that the zoning formula had ensured fairness and an equitable distribution of political power among the state’s three senatorial districts, thereby fostering unity and inclusion.
Nwoye urged political stakeholders to continue supporting the rotational arrangement, which he said had helped maintain a peaceful political atmosphere in the state.
“The stakeholders should sustain the peaceful political atmosphere in Enugu State brought to us through the zoning of the governorship position,” he added.
The endorsement rally attracted political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community representatives, and supporters from across the Enugu East Senatorial District, many of whom expressed confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Mbah.