Tinubu hails BPP Adedokun’s commitment to institutional reforms at 55

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Adebowale Adedokun, as the procurement chief turned 55 on May 15.

In a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Adedokun as a “seasoned administrator and procurement expert” whose leadership and commitment to institutional reforms have strengthened public procurement standards in Nigeria.

“Under Adedokun’s leadership, the Bureau of Public Procurement has been repositioned to play its vital role in promoting due process, transparency, prudent management of public resources, and strengthening confidence in government procurement processes,” the President said.

Tinubu praised Adedokun’s record of public service as reflecting “patriotism and dedication to national development,” and extended prayers for his continued health, wisdom and strength in service to the nation.

Adedokun was appointed DG of the BPP as part of the administration’s broader efforts to tighten procurement oversight and curb waste in public spending.