Tinubu grants Adeniyi final six-month extension as Customs boss

President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved a final six-month tenure extension for the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, the Presidency has announced.

The extension, which takes Adeniyi’s tenure beyond its original expiry date of 1 August 2026, will run until February 2027, the Presidency said in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the short extension is intended to allow Adeniyi to consolidate the implementation of the National Single Window, a digital trade facilitation platform designed to streamline import and export processes, and to ensure an orderly succession within the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

During the transition period, Adeniyi will work with the NCS Board to promote eligible officers to the rank of Comptroller of Customs and oversee the compulsory retirement of personnel who have reached 60 years of age or completed 35 years of service.

Adeniyi, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, joined the Nigeria Customs Service in the late 1980s and rose steadily through the ranks. He became a Deputy Comptroller in 2012, Comptroller in 2017, Assistant Comptroller-General in 2020 and Acting Deputy Comptroller-General in January 2023, before his appointment by President Tinubu as Comptroller-General in June 2023.