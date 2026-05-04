Tinubu demands urgent resource verification for new Ogun Police Academy

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to quickly conduct resource verification for the new southern campus of Police Academy located in Abeokuta.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, in a statement, on Monday, by his media aide, Ikharo Attah, said the President wants the campus to take off and admit the first set of students between November and September, 2026.

Meanwhile, at a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, in company of the former IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, and some top Police Officers to his office, in Abuja, on Monday, the Minister said the President is committed to repositioning and transforming the Nigerian Police Force through education, ensuring the upgrade of the Police Academy and other Police institutions across the country.

The Minister noted that the meeting was in continuation of President Tinubu’s agenda to reposition the Police to deliver on its core mandate and improve security across the country. “Discussion centred on the immediate infrastructure design and physical planning of the new police academy campus in Erije, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

“The capacity of the over 42 Police Colleges across the country was also discussed with the intention to turn them into monotechnics

The was also further conversation with the Police on the need to accredit about five to six of those monothenics to do industry-relevant areas of courses that police need to build capacity in.

“I met with the IGP and former IGP and all the leading staff including the AIG of Training as well as the AIG for the Police Academy. They finalised discussion on the setting up of the southern campus of the Police Academy, and the whole intent, among several other things, was discussed.

“The second action for the NUC was to quickly do resource verification because the intent of the President for the courses is for the university to take off this year and admit the first set of students between September and November of 2026.”

The Minister noted that three different committees were set up. “These are the resource committee, commitee on improving capacity in the Police College, and the committee on infrastructure and physical development of the south campus of the Police Academy community,” he said.

The IGP, Mr. Tunji Disu, in his remarks, said education is key to solving problems in all sectors of human endeavours including the police.

He expressed the Force’s determination to bring courses that would impact personnel directly and national security.