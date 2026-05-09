The Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has matched words with action in the North, rolling out major projects in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the region.

The group made the declaration in a statement, dismissing claims from some quarters that the president had sidelined the North in his development agenda.

Signed by the RHA Director of Media & Publicity, Tunde Rahman, the statement followed a media tour of Federal Government projects across the North-West, jointly carried out with the Presidential Media Team. The tour covered the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, and Kebbi States.

According to the RHA, the Tinubu administration is currently executing 260 Special Intervention Projects nationwide through the Federal Ministry of Works, with 48 of those projects located in the Northwest, covering Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

“This is the highest number of critical intervention projects in any of the six geopolitical zones. It shows President Tinubu’s commitment to the development and transformation of the Northern region. These projects will improve transportation, boost trade and agriculture, and drive economic growth.”

The team inspected on-going work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway, now being reconstructed with 20-centimetre concrete pavement and solar-powered streetlights. Section 1 of the 82-kilometre stretch, handled by Infiouest International Construction, runs from Zuba Junction to just beyond Jere and is nearly completed, except for about 300 metres. Work on Section 2 has commenced, with full completion targeted for November this year.

In Kaduna State, the delegation visited the Kaduna Western Bypass, a 21-kilometre dual carriageway abandoned for over 22 years. The project has now reached 50 per cent completion, with no funding hitches, the RHA noted.

Also inspected was the Kaduna-Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway line, described as the most ambitious project in the region.

The trans-border line, which will link several Northern states with Niger Republic, is expected to enhance interstate movement, trade, and agriculture. A flyover bridge under construction in Kaduna for the railway is scheduled for completion by December 2026.

The Kano end of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway is now 95 per cent completed. The team also toured projects at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, including a Cardiovascular Centre, Paediatric Centre, and Students’ Hostel, executed as constituency projects of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubril Barau.

Other projects inspected in Kano include the N27 billion Garko Irrigation Scheme under the Ecological Fund, the Energy Commission of Nigeria’s solar project, and the 10-hectare Agricultural Incubation Centre built by NASENI at Bayero University to develop modern farming solutions.

The RHA further highlighted the new headquarters of the North West Development Commission on Murtala Mohammed Way, GRA, Kano, one of the intervention agencies established by the Tinubu administration.

Another ecological project worth N47 billion at Wujuwuju-Jakara, initially a Kano State erosion control scheme, has now been taken over by the federal government.

The RHA noted that the Jigawa section of the Kaduna-Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line is virtually completed. In Kebbi, construction on Phases 2A and 2B of the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, covering Kilometre 120 to Kilometre 385, is progressing steadily. Concrete pavement has been laid on 19 kilometres, with streetlights installed. Section 2A is 40 per cent completed, while Section 2B stands at 16 per cent.

“With these projects and many others at various stages of completion across the North-West and the entire North in just three years, the development of the region is assured,” Rahman stated.

He challenged critics to embark on their own tour of the projects. “Seeing is believing. Those saying this government has not been fair to the North should go round and see for themselves.

“The Tinubu administration has kept faith with the North. Any claim to the contrary is either 2027 politics or the handiwork of opposition politicians,” he added.