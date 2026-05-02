Tinubu celebrates Information Minister, Idris at 60

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm birthday felicitations to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, as he marks his 60th birthday on May 2, 2026.

In a State House statement personally signed by the President, Tinubu described Idris as an excellent communicator, public relations executive, and media leader, who has infused finesse, credibility, and gravitas into public communication within the administration.

The President highlighted Idris’s illustrious career, noting his founding and publishing of Blueprint Newspapers, his leadership as chairman of a prominent public relations consultancy and broadcast media outfit, and his tenure as General Secretary of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

The roles, Tinubu said, established Idris as a patriot and valued partner in nation-building, even before his ministerial appointment.

Tinubu commended the minister’s diligence, brilliance, and doggedness in promoting the administration’s achievements, policies, and programmes.

He particularly praised Idris’s steadfast efforts in spreading the message of ‘Renewed Hope’ across the nation, urging him to keep up the good work.