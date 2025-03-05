From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection process.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the appointment takes effect from March 7, 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin will retire.

Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.

A selection committee later chose him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process, involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service. The committee conducted the process through three stages, including a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test and oral interviews.

The selection process, the statement said, underscored President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence and competence in key public service positions.

Ogunjimi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. He also obtained a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

President Tinubu congratulated Ogunjimi on his appointment and urged him to discharge his duties with integrity, professionalism and dedication.