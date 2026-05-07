Tinubu appoints Ogbara-Banjoko to Nigeria Commodity Exchange board

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko as a non-executive director representing Lagos State on the board of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX), under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The appointment, announced in a State House press release Thursday by special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, replaces Mrs Bamidele Hussein in the role.

The appointment comes months after President Tinubu constituted the NCX board in April, naming Dalhatu Abubakar as chairman alongside other non-executive directors.

The statement stressed that President Tinubu expects Ogbara-Banjoko to leverage her extensive experience and professionalism to boost the exchange’s operations.

He noted that her contributions will support the federal government’s agenda to enhance commodity trading, expand market access for farmers and investors, and drive broader economic growth.

The NCX plays a critical role in Nigeria’s agricultural and trade sectors, facilitating transparent trading platforms amid ongoing efforts to diversify the economy.