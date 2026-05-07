Tinubu appoints Ogbara-Banjoko to Nigeria Commodity Exchange board

07 May 2026 10:31 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko

Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko as a non-executive director representing Lagos State on the board of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX), under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The appointment, announced in a State House press release Thursday by special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, replaces Mrs Bamidele Hussein in the role.

The appointment comes months after President Tinubu constituted the NCX board in April, naming Dalhatu Abubakar as chairman alongside other non-executive directors.

Other News

The statement stressed that President Tinubu expects Ogbara-Banjoko to leverage her extensive experience and professionalism to boost the exchange’s operations.

He noted that her contributions will support the federal government’s agenda to enhance commodity trading, expand market access for farmers and investors, and drive broader economic growth.

The NCX plays a critical role in Nigeria’s agricultural and trade sectors, facilitating transparent trading platforms amid ongoing efforts to diversify the economy.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News