…As Audu Ogbeh dies at 78

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye (Abuja), Noah Ebije (Kaduna), Abdulrazaq Mungadi (Gombe), From Scholastica Hi (Makurdi)

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Audu Ogbeh, the respected former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Benue State, where Ogbeh hailed from, as well as to the late statesman’s family, friends, and associates.

Ogbeh, who passed away at the age of 78, was a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, serving in multiple administrations. His notable roles included Minister of Communications during the Second Republic and Minister of Agriculture under the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Tinubu praised Ogbeh’s intellectual contributions to national policy formulation and his reputation for providing practical solutions to complex challenges facing the country. The late politician, who began his career as a legislator in the 1970s, was recognized as a patriot whose wisdom and dedication significantly shaped Nigeria’s political landscape.

“Chief Audu Ogbeh was a patriot whose wisdom, dedication, and pursuit of progress left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political landscape. He was always ready with facts and figures to support his propositions. The nation will sorely miss his insightful perspectives and wealth of experience”, the President remarked, praying the Almighty God to receive the departed soul and grants comfort to his bereaved family.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has also expressed sadness over the death of former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

Kalu, a former two-term governor of Abia State, in a statement, said the country has lost a man of great wisdom

He said: “I am deeply pained to hear about the passing of former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh. He was a man of uncommon wisdom, humility, and integrity. His passion for the growth of our nation, especially in agriculture and rural development, was unmatched. Nigeria has lost a true patriot.

Kalu commiserated with the deceased’s family and loved ones and begged God to comfort them.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ogbeh family, the government and people of Benue State, and all Nigerians mourning the elder statesman. I pray to God to grant him eternal rest and give his family the strength to bear the loss,” he said

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF), in its condolence message signed by its Chairman, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described Ogbeh as “a towering political figure, a statesman of uncommon intellect, and an iconic son of Northern Nigeria who devoted his life to national development and public service”.

Governor Yahaya said Chief Ogbeh was an accomplished leader, seasoned politician, and multifaceted scholar whose imprint on Nigeria’s democratic evolution and socio-economic growth would remain indelible.

“He brought dignity and depth to every office he held and served the country with integrity and commitment,” the NSGF Chairman said, lamenting that the death of the former minister was a huge loss, not only to Benue State and the North, but to the nation at large.

“As Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, I join the Government and people of Benue State, the Ogbeh family, and indeed the nation in mourning a truly remarkable Nigerian who leaves behind a legacy of patriotism, intellectual depth, humility, and outstanding public service,” Governor Yahaya stated.

The Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said he received with sadness the news of the passing of the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Governor Alia noted that Chief Ogbeh lived a successful and fulfilled life, adding that his legacies would always be remembered. He prayed God to grant his immediate family, the Idoma nation, the entire people of Benue State and Nigeria as a whole the fortitude to bear the great loss, and to also grant the soul of the decreased eternal rest.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, paid a solemn visit to the residence of the late Audu Ogbeh in Abuja yesterday, describing the deceased as a statesman who served Nigeria with unwavering integrity.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, during the condolence visit, Akume said Ogbeh was a man whose life was marked by devoted public service and commitment to the nation’s progress. “Chief Audu Ogbeh was a man who served with integrity and a deep commitment to the Nigerian project,” Akume said.

“Ogbeh lived a life of total service to Benue State and Nigeria as a whole”, Akume said, adding that his vast experience, knowledge, national and international reach would be missed.

Recalling Ogbeh’s distinguished career, Akume noted: “He not only excelled as Minister of Communications in the Second Republic, but was also a voice of reason when he chaired the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2001 to 2005. His impactful tenure as Minister of Agriculture and Food Security further demonstrated his dedication.”

The SGF highlighted Ogbeh’s multifaceted contributions as a leader, teacher, and patriot who consistently put the needs of his community and country first. “He was a consummate public servant, a promoter of peace and justice, and a fine gentleman whose commitment and wisdom will be deeply missed,” Akume added.

Offering condolences to the late statesman’s family, Senator Akume prayed for strength and comfort for those mourning the loss of a truly exemplary Nigerian patriot.

The Northern socio-cultural organization, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba said until his demise, Chief Ogbeh was the Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Committee working to celebrate the ACF’s 25th Anniversary slated to take place later this year. Chief Ogbeh had also served as the Chairman of ACF from 2020 to 2023.

“ACF’s celebration of the late Chief Ogbeh, is therefore one to a man who had paid his dues well. He was certainly a nationalist and a committed son of Arewa. He was a passionate and a large-scale farmer, indeed one of the biggest farmers in Nigeria. He was therefore a life well led in the service of Nigeria, nay, humanity.

Ogbe: Nigeria has lost statesman, patriot – Mbisiogu

Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics Limited, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, also expressed sadness over the passing of the former minister.

In a condolence message on Saturday, Mbisiogu said the death of Ogbeh was a personal loss as the late politician was a mentor and motivator.

He recalled how Ogbeh encouraged him to come back from abroad and invest in the country, an advice that made him to establish an industry, bonded terminal and other business that have employed many Nigerians and contributed to economic growth.

Mbisiogu described Ogbeh as a statesman, visionary leader, patriot and nationalist, whose contributions caused socio-economic and political development in Nigeria.

“It is both an honour and a solemn duty to reflect personally on the extraordinary life and legacy of Chief Audu Ogbeh—a true statesman, visionary leader, and a man whose name is indelibly etched into the fabric of Nigeria’s political evolution and agricultural transformation.

“The passing of Chief Audu Ogbeh marks the end of an era. A statesman, reformer, nationalist, and patriot to the core, Chief Ogbeh’s legacy stands as a beacon of what selfless, visionary leadership looks like in service to one’s nation.

“Chief Audu Ogbeh was a father to me. He was my mentor, my guide, and my inspiration. He was one of those divinely positioned by God to support and encourage the establishment of my factory in Imo State. He believed in the Nigerian dream, and he believed in Nigerians—especially those in the diaspora willing to return and invest in our beloved country.

“I still recall how he persistently encouraged me to come back home to build, to invest, and to give back. He accompanied me to the Bank of Industry to initiate discussions on financial facilities and support structures—taking my hand like a true father would. He never sought personal gain; instead, he sought national gain. Chief Ogbeh always put Nigeria first, and he encouraged everyone around him to do the same.

“One of the most touching gestures that I will never forget was in 2014, when he left a scheduled campaign appearance in Borno State, during the heat of the elections, just to personally attend the “Igbo Person of the Year” award ceremony, where I was being honored. He not only attended—he stood tall on that stage and personally read my citation.

“Again in 2022, despite his advancing age, he flew from Abuja to Lagos to present me with tThe Sun Newspaper Industrialist of the Year Award. His presence was not merely ceremonial, it was deeply emotional and symbolic of his unwavering support for my journey.”