2027: We will takeover Abia, Enugu

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to takeover Abia and Enugu States in 2027 general elections.

The party said it has made serious in road in the zone and will takeover the states in the next general election.

National Vice Chairman of APC, Ijeoma Arodiogu stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during APC South East stakeholder’s meeting which was attended by many bigwigs of the party in the zone.

He noted the party has concluded discussion with four Labour Party House of Representatives members in Enugu State for their defection to APC.

Arodiogu also that the party had received many opposition party leaders in Abia State including former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chinedu Orji.

He opined that the party was targeting 90% of South East votes in 2027 presidential election as according to him, the people have realized that the propaganda by one of their brothers, Nnamdi Kanu that APC was planning to Islamize the zone and the country were blatant lies.

“In Enugu State, we have concluded discussion with four House of Reps members of Labour Party

“In Abia State, we have received lots of political party members including former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Chinedum Orji and his group.

“So, we are strong in all the states and it is my utmost joy and all the joy of my executives that we will take all the states in South East and we are not looking for 25% in the forthcoming election in 2027 presidential election. We are not looking for anything less than 80-90%

“Our people have already realized the lies that was used to deceive us in 2023 general election, the lies of Islamization of the South East canvassed by our brother, the lies of the woes of the South East .

“So, next time anybody you APC is Fulani party, evil party, they are going to Islamize you, they are going to destroy the country, tell them no”, he stated.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu called on the people South East to keep faith with APC administration

He noted that President Bola Tinubu has done a lot for the zone through appointments and provision of infrastructure in the zone.

He called for unity and hardwork to make the party stronger for 2027 general election.

National Chairman of the party, Alhj Abdulahi Ganduje said the party must be cohesive and united win Abia, Anambra and Enugu.

“The issue of Anambra State, the issue of Abia State, the issue of Enugu State is a big threat but we are happy because we are determined to see that these three states are liberated.

“In order to do that, we must be cohesive, we must unite, we must uphold internal democracy , we must understand the constitution of our party so that there will be enough discipline within the party. We must understand our party manifesto. If we do that, then we are ready for the party”, he stated.