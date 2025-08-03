By John Ogunsemore

Former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has more aggrieved politicians than the opposition coalition.

Momodu, a staunch supporter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, stated this in an interview shared on his Facebook page on Sunday.

He said the APC was being dishonest by claiming the opposition coalition was peopled by aggrieved politicians.

He said, “It is not a crime to be aggrieved. There is a Yoruba saying that you cannot beat a child and expect the child not to cry. It is normal.

“Is there any politician who is totally happy in this world? Are people not attacking Donald Trump in America?

“People must be aggrieved. Somebody worked for you, almost killing himself, having sleepless nights, travelling up and down, risking his life in Nasir El-Rufai.

“And then when it came to confirm him for ordinary ministerial appointment, in a country where the legislature rubberstamps everything that the president wants, suddenly they said they had security report. What kind of security report?

“Of course somebody was suddenly afraid of his rise and they knocked him out. Are you saying he should not be aggrieved?

“And then people say it like only the coalition politicians are aggrieved.

“There are more aggrieved people in the APC than in the coalition.

“There are people waiting to be commissioners, ministers, ambassadors and in over two years, Tinubu has not appointed ambassadors.

“Tell me, why won’t people be aggrieved?”