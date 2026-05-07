From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Ambassador of Thailand to Nigeria, Mr. Thirapath Mongtolnaun, yesterday, inspected the proposed site for the establishment of Thai-Nigeria Sustainable Agricultural Technology Learning Centre in Federal Cooperative College, Oji River.

The move followed an understanding by the duo to explore business opportunities in sustainable agriculture including African catfish production and others.

The project, which is a collaborative framework between the college, Kasetsart University (KU) Thailand, and Thailand International Cooperative Agency (TICA), is part of Thailand’s strategy for cooperation aimed at ensuring food security globally.

Mongtolnaun said that the Thai Embassy and TICA had considered the cooperation in aquaculture development, and then decided to initiate “this flagship project of aquaculture and sustainable agriculture” in the country.

The ambassador explained that the project aligns with the third pillar of TAI; a policy framework launched in 2013 and later relaunched in 2025 to strengthen cooperation between Thailand and African countries.

Mongtolnaun described the cooperative college as as fertile ground for such an investment, saying that their visit was to conduct a site survey of the institution and “to explore concrete opportunities for practical cooperation going forward.”

Provost/Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Dr. Ejikeme Obidiegwu, in his speech, explained that the learning centre would serve as a hub for training, especially in aquaculture and integrated farming systems.

“Basically, the centre will train at least 100 students every year. It is a training hub that cuts across Nigeria; and people from West Africa can access the training centre”, he added.