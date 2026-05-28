Tech Derby hosts funding readiness programme for start-ups in UK

Tech Derby, a United Kingdom-based innovation and technology community, has hosted another session of its Pre-Seed Accelerator and Founder Readiness Programme aimed at helping start-up founders improve investment readiness and business growth strategies.

The programme, held at the University of Derby’s Game Changers Lab, brought together founders, investors, ecosystem leaders and business support organisations from across Derby and the East Midlands.

The session was themed “Clarity on Funding Readiness & the Funding Stack” and focused on helping entrepreneurs understand investor expectations, fundraising realities and sustainable growth strategies within the innovation ecosystem.

The Founder Readiness Programme was supported by the British Business Bank, Mercia Ventures, Derby City Council and LemFi.

Experts from across the ecosystem delivered key insights during the event, including Lewis Stringer of the British Business Bank, Amber Jardine of Mercia Ventures and Chris Pook of Derby City Council.

A growth-focused session was also delivered by Damilola Owolabi, Senior Manager, Growth at LemFi, under the topic “Clarity on Growth: Choosing a Repeatable Route.” The session explored practical strategies for business expansion, customer retention, scalable systems and product-led growth.

Founders participating in the programme represented sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, education technology, digital platforms, healthcare innovation and sustainability.

Speaking after the event, Tech Derby Co-founder Akindayo Akindolani said the programme was designed to expose founders to practical insights from investors, policymakers and business leaders.

“This session was designed to bring real ecosystem voices into the room so founders can better understand funding readiness from multiple perspectives; public sector support, venture investment, founder growth strategy, and the wider funding landscape,” he said.

He added that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in Derby and the East Midlands.

“What we are building through Tech Derby is bigger than a single programme. We are helping create a stronger startup and innovation ecosystem for Derby and the East Midlands; one that gives founders access, visibility, confidence, and meaningful support,” Akindolani stated.

During discussions at the event, one participant reportedly shared their experience using different remittance platforms before returning to LemFi due to its user experience and customer-focused features.

Organisers said the feedback reinforced a key lesson for start-ups — that long-term success depends not only on attracting users but also on building products customers trust and continue to use.

Tech Derby said the Founder Readiness Programme aligns with its wider mission of promoting entrepreneurship, innovation-led businesses and collaboration among founders, universities, investors and local communities.

The organisation noted that the initiative also supports preparations for the upcoming Tech Derby Summit during East Midlands Tech Week 2026, where discussions around artificial intelligence, start-ups, digital innovation and responsible technology adoption are expected to take centre stage.

Speaking on the programme’s significance, Tech Derby Co-Founder and Project Lead, Olatunji Olawale, stressed the importance of expanding access for early-stage founders.

“One of the most important things we are intentionally building through Tech Derby is access, access to knowledge, opportunities, investors, strategic partnerships, and meaningful conversations that many early-stage founders may not traditionally have access to,” he said.

He added that the programme aims to help founders become more structured, investment-ready and globally competitive.

Also speaking, Adepeju Bello, Tech Advisory and Policy Lead at Tech Derby, said successful start-ups require not only innovation but also resilience, strategic clarity and access to the right support systems.