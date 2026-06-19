From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has warned residents of Ezza Umuhuali, Ezillo, and Nkalagu communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State against vandalising critical power infrastructure.

It described the vandalisation of the critical power infrastructure as a threat to national development, public safety, and electricity supply.

The General Manager (Transmission), Enugu Region, Dr. Thomas Inugonum, stated this during a sensitisation programme organised by the company, at the Ezza Umuhuali Town Hall, yesterday.

Addressing traditional rulers, community leaders, youths, members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and journalists, Dr. Inugonum said the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration between TCN and host communities in protecting transmission facilities traversing the area.

He identified major threats to transmission infrastructure to include vandalism of 330kV and 132kV power installations, erection of illegal structures on transmission rights-of-way, excavation around tower foundations, trading, and residential activities under transmission lines, and bush burning near tower bases.

He said that vandalism of transmission facilities has become a growing concern across the country, leading to power disruptions, economic losses, and threats to human lives.

Dr. Inugonum recalled that in July 2025, an alleged vandal was electrocuted while attempting to dismantle Tower 34 along the Nkalagu-Abakaliki 132kV transmission line in Ezillo. He said the suspect died instantly while his accomplices fled the scene.

He also cited another incident on May 9, 2026, when community vigilantes and youths in Ezza Umuhuali arrested two suspected vandals accused of removing tower members from Towers T15, T16, and T17, along the Nkalagu-Abakaliki 132kv single-circuit transmission line.

“The tower members worth millions of naira were removed and sold to illegal scrap dealers at worthless prices. This is not good for our country,” he said.

The TCN official warned that continued vandalism could result in the collapse of transmission towers, widespread blackouts, and diversion of government resources from new power projects to reconstruction efforts.

“If we do not rise up to protect these installations, a time will come when hoodlums will vandalise and collapse many towers, leading to total blackout and economic sabotage,” he said.

Dr. Inugonum disclosed that TCN recently recorded the destruction of six transmission towers along the Lafia-Api transmission line, with an additional nine towers reportedly vandalised days later.

He noted that each transmission tower costs approximately $330,000 to procure and install, making vandalism a costly burden on government and taxpayers.

“We do not manufacture these towers locally. They are imported, and replacing them consumes huge resources that could have been used for new projects,” he said.

The General Manager also warned against constructing houses, markets, and other structures within transmission rights-of-way. He explained that the statutory right-of-way for a 132kV line extends 15 metres on either side of the transmission line, while that of a 330kV line extends 25 metres on either side.

He said living or conducting business under transmission lines exposes residents to serious safety and health risks, including the possibility of electrocution in the event of line failures.

He cited a 2024 transmission line incident in Ihamufu, Enugu State, which contributed to prolonged power disruptions in parts of northern Nigeria, underscoring the strategic importance of the transmission corridor passing through the affected communities.

Dr. Inugonum urged residents to report suspicious activities around TCN installations to the company, the NSCDC, or the police. He further appealed to traditional rulers, local government authorities, and community leaders to educate youths on the dangers of vandalism and support efforts to safeguard critical national assets.

Responding, the Traditional Ruler of Ezza Umuhuali Autonomous Community, HRH Eze Patrick Nwafor Udoku, commended TCN for bringing the sensitisation campaign to the community.

The monarch, who identified himself as an electrical engineer with experience working around high-voltage facilities, said the programme would help save lives and prevent future incidents.

“Your presence and visit are for the safety of the entire community. I appreciate the lives you are trying to save more than any gift you have presented to me,” he said.

Eze Udoku pledged the community’s full cooperation in protecting transmission infrastructure and supporting efforts to identify and prosecute those responsible for vandalism.

Also speaking, the President General of Ezza Umuhuali Town Union, Chief Solomon Nweke, attributed the success in apprehending suspected vandals to the vigilance of local security operatives, under the leadership of the traditional ruler. He called on TCN to sustain collaboration with community leaders and provide additional support for local surveillance efforts.

Nweke stressed that the destruction of transmission facilities amounted to economic sabotage and posed serious dangers to life and property.

He urged authorities to ensure diligent prosecution of arrested suspects and to intensify efforts to apprehend others still at large.

The sensitisation programme forms part of TCN’s nationwide campaign to promote community ownership and protection of critical power infrastructure, following similar engagements in Benue and Enugu states.

Participants at the event pledged support for the initiative and resolved to work with security agencies and TCN to protect transmission installations serving their communities and the nation at large.