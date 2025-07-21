From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The 2023 gubernatorial aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Prof. Jerome Nyame, has resigned his membership of the party.

In a letter addressed to the PDP chairman in Zing Local Government Area on Monday, Nyame cited the ongoing crisis and divisions within the party as the reasons for his decision.

Nyame stated that his supporters across the 168 wards in Taraba State had expressed fear and concern about the party’s situation, urging him to withdraw his membership. After wide consultations, he decided to resign with immediate effect.

Nyame hinted at joining another party, although he did not specify which one. “I am heading to another party that only God knows for now,” he said. This statement has sparked speculation about his future plans and which party he might join.

“I wish to formally tender my resignation as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Zing All Ward, Zing Local Government Area of Taraba State, with immediate effect.

“I have been a committed and devoted member since 1999. My decision to resign is based on the fact that supporters across the 168 wards in the state, at one point or another, have expressed fear of the unknown and, as a result, urged me with urgency and concern to withdraw my membership from the party due to the ongoing crisis and divisions that appear unresolved.

“Following wide consultations, I have decided to resign my membership from the party with immediate effect. My commitment to building a better Taraba and a greater nation remains unwavering. The passion and vision I carried while in the PDP will continue to drive me wherever I find myself, by God’s grace,” the statement reads.