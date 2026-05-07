Suspected herdsmen attack motorcyclist, abduct passenger in Imo

07 May 2026 3:52 am WAT

Rapheal By
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From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen attacked a commercial motorcyclist along Umuekwune Umuguma road, on Tuesday, and abducted his passenger.

A source close to the area told Daily Sun that the passenger, Obinna Opara, son of a late police inspector from Umumbe, Irete, in Owerri West council area, was being forced to stop with a weapon and, fortunately, the motorcyclist was said to have escaped while Opara fell down from the attack.

Opara was said to have later been dragged into the bush. A family source said his captors have already made a demand of N50 million ransom.

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“What we heard was that Obinna and the Okada rider were on their way to transact a land business when they were ambushed,” the source said.

A similar incident had occurred at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) road, where a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger were attacked, this time the passenger, a female student of the school, was abducted after the  motorcyclist was killed.

The state police Spokesperson, Henry Okoye, confirmed the FUTO incident in a press statement and assured that a manhunt for the hoodlums had commenced.

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