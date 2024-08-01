Suleja killings: Youths burn down Local Government Secretariat in Niger

From John Adams Minna

Angered by the killing of three protesting youths by the police in Suleja local government area of Niger State, youths in the area have burnt down Tafa local government secretariat in the state.

The burning down of the Secretariat came barely two hours after the news of the killing of the protesting youths spread across the town.

A source close to Suleja told our correspondent that the youths numbering over 50, invaded the secretariat shortly after police killed three of their colleagues and injured scores of protesters.

Details of the extent of the destruction of the secretariat is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, our source however said the fire touched major part of the secretariat and was serious vandalized with properties looted.

The state police command public relation officer SP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the burning down of the local government secretariat, saying that “The hoodlums vandalized the Secretariat, partly set it ablaze, two cars were also burnt and two other vandalized.

The police in a statement added that “They further looted valuables there-in, while the Police and other security agencies responded to the scene, and arrested eleven violent miscreants with different dangerous weapons, including firearms as others were dispersed from the scene and some of the looted items were recovered”.

The statement reads “Following the nationwide protest slated to commence today 1st August, 2024, unfortunately this morning at about 0930hrs, some miscreants of Tafa area of Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State and that of Hayin-Diko Gurara LGA of Niger State mobilized and stormed Tafa LGA Secretariat of Niger State located along Abuja-Kaduna expressway, Sabon-Wuse Niger State.

“The Police and other security agencies responded to the blockage of the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, and old toll-gate and the hoodlums were dispersed. Presently, the expressway has been reopened for motorists and there is free flow of traffic along the highway. “However, investigation into the violent act has commenced with a view to arrest other fleeing miscreants”, he added.

Meanwhile the senator representing Niger East Senatorial district Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa has again appealed to the people of his Constituency to remain calm and exercise some restraints in the face of anger.

The senator who was reacting to the ongoing nationwide protests which has turned violent in part of his Constituency of Tafa and Suleja local government areas, urged the people to exercise restraint and prioritize peace.

Senator Sani Musa in a statement in Minna said “Our youths, who are the backbone of our future, must channel their energy and frustrations into constructive and peaceful endeavors. “Violence only perpetuates a cycle of suffering and instability, undermining the progress we have worked so hard to achieve.

“Let us come together as one nation, united by our common goal of a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. Dialogue, understanding, and cooperation are the paths we must take to address our grievances and find lasting solutions”.

He therefore called on community leaders, parents, and young people to champion the cause of peace, adding that “It is through collective effort and mutual respect that we can rebuild our cities and heal our nation.

“Let us commit to turning this tide of violence into a movement for peace and positive change. Together, we can overcome these challenges and secure a brighter future for all Nigerians”.

Sani Musa acknowledged that the country is facing a significant crisis marked by violence, arson, and killings in cities across Nigeria, stressing that “This wave of destruction and loss of life is deeply troubling and must stop now”.