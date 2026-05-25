Stella Oduah wins APGA Anambra North Senate primary

From Kenneth Udeh, Awka

Former Anambra North Senator, Stella Oduah, has finally been declared winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senatorial primary election for Anambra North Senatorial District, ending two days of tension and uncertainty that trailed the exercise held on May 23, 2026.

The result was officially announced on Monday in Onitsha North Local Government Area by the APGA Returning Officer, Barrister Maxwell C. Udechukwu, after days of delay that sparked widespread anxiety among party members and supporters.

According to the final results monitored by the SUN as declared by the returning officer, Stella Oduah polled 22,076 votes to emerge victorious ahead of her closest rival, Chief Primus Odili, who secured 19,847 votes.

Other results announced include:

Emeka John Okechukwu — 7,570 votes

Stella Oduah — 22,076 votes

Primus Ugochukwu Odili — 19,847 votes

Alex Obiogbolu — 6,945 votes

The announcement brings to an end days of political tension and speculation surrounding the delayed declaration of the Anambra North senatorial primary result, while results from other senatorial districts had earlier been concluded and announced shortly after collation.

Amid the delay, the political pressure group, Anambra North Stakeholders For Good Governance, had warned against any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the primary election, insisting that the wishes of party members must prevail.

The APGA senatorial primary election, conducted on Saturday, May 23, 2026, formed part of the party’s statewide exercise to elect candidates for Senate, House of Representatives, Governorship and State House of Assembly positions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Prior to the primary election, APGA had directed all electoral officers and party officials to ensure transparency through mandatory video documentation of the exercise. The directive, issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, stated that comprehensive video evidence from polling wards would form part of the validation process for results.

Controversy had earlier reportedly erupted during the collation of results from Anambra East Local Government Area, where supporters of Senator Oduah alleged attempts to manipulate figures in favour of another aspirant, Chief Primus Odili.

The Anambra North senatorial contest featured four aspirants: Stella Oduah, Chief Primus Odili, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu and John Emeka Okechukwu.

In other APGA senatorial primaries conducted across the state, Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo emerged winner in Anambra Central Senatorial District with 41,586 votes against Ugouwe Jerry, who polled 1,380 votes.

Similarly, in Anambra South Senatorial District, Emmanuel Nwachukwu was declared winner after securing 27,389 votes to defeat Patrick Ubajiaka and Akai Egwuowu.

The eventual announcement of the Anambra North result is expected to calm tensions within the party after days of uncertainty, protests and mounting pressure from stakeholders demanding transparency and fairness in the process.