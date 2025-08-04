By Moses Akaigwe

The imperative of an Auto Policy with a legal framework and importance of local content development in the automotive industry were both on the front burner on Thursday, when motoring journalists organised the second edition of the Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU) in Lagos.

Organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), the theme of the Summit was “Nigeria First: Local Content as Catalyst for Automotive Economy.”

Speaking on the theme, the Director General of NADDC, Mr. Joseph Osanipin, underscored the importance of a vibrant local content in the automotive industry

“It’s the engine that will drive economic transformation,” Osanipin stated.

Osanipin, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Deaconess Felicia Oyebolu, cited some ongoing NADDC initiatives, such as production incentives, skills development and research and development support, which are aimed at laying a solid foundation for a vibrant local automotive ecosystem.

In her pre-recorded keynote address in a video which was played to the participants, Victoria Backhaus-Jerling, Chief Executive Officer of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM), stressed the need for the Auto Policy (Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan, NAIDP 2023-2033) to go through the legislative process and become law.

Backhaus-Jerling explained that Nigeria’s NAIDP, if given legal backing, would ensure policy certainty, attract foreign investments and protect the industry from used-vehicle dumping.

She warned that, without a solid legal framework for the policy, Nigeria risks missing out on the industrialisation opportunities enjoyed by countries like Morocco, South Africa, Egypt, and Ghana.

“Africa is the world’s last automotive frontier—and Nigeria holds a powerful place in that future,” the AAAM CEO said.

Backhaus-Jerling said AAAM is a committed partner, working with African governments to design policies and unlock regional value chains under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In his detailed presentation, Prof. Oscar Odiboh of the Mass Communication Department, Delta State University, Abraka,called for concerted efforts in order for Nigeria to fully harness this local content potential to the benefit of the country’s auto economy.

He urged President Tinubu to establish a National Automotive Economy Agency to drive expanded investment and growth in the sector.

The suggested agency,, he said, should be led by a Director-General, and would focus on unlocking the full economic potential of the automotive sector, attracting investors, and delivering long-term value across the value chain.

Prof. Odiboh suggested that the agency be inaugurated with a $5 billion seed grant and designed with a 25-year profit gestation period to ensure sustainability and investor confidence.

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, who was represented by the Assistant Corps Marshal Ann Oladayo, highlighted the link between road safety and vehicle design.

She noted that as Nigeria seeks to localise production, safety and environmental standards must not be compromised.

“The FRSC recognises the critical interdependence between road safety, automotive standards, and local content development,” she said, pledging the Corps’ support in shaping transport policies that encourage innovation and ethical manufacturing.

The Corps Marshal lauded the summit as timely and pledged to work with stakeholders to build a safer and more technologically advanced transport ecosystem.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) used the platform provided summit to reiterate its commitment to quality assurance and local content development in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

This was contained in presentation by the Director General, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, represented by Engr. Sodiq Abayomi Danmola, Head of SON Mechanical Testing Laboratory.

Danmola outlined the strategic role of SON in developing, enforcing, and promoting standards as critical tools for Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic independence.

He emphasized that the automotive industry— which is central to Nigeria’s industrialisation, job creation, and transportation development — requires stringent oversight to curb the influx of substandard and fake vehicle components.

Earlier in his welcome address, NAJA Chairman, Mr. Theodore Opara, had set the tone for the summit with a thought-provoking message, saying: “If Nigeria must industrialize, the auto sector must lead. If the auto sector must thrive, local content must be the engine.”

He lamented the industry’s over reliance on imports for fully built vehicles and components such as tyres, batteries, and brake pads, despite Nigeria’s natural resource endowment and vibrant workforce.

Opara stressed that the real challenge was not capacity, but the lack of commitment, coordination, and policy prioritisation for local automotive production.

“Buy Nigeria. Drive Nigeria. Trust Nigeria,” he declared, urging consumers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), regulators, and financiers, to embrace a collective shift towards localisation.

He also reiterated NAJA’s commitment to the development of the industry through its three flagship programmes: the NAISU, NAJA Training Workshop, and the annual NAJA Awards.

Held on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, NAISU, attracted top government officials, industry regulators, manufacturers, financiers, and development partners.

Brimming with ideas, they converted on the venue to chart a sustainable path for local content development in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

Other guests at the event included Kunle Jaiyesimi, DMD, CFAO Mobility; Dr. Harpreet Singh, Managing Director of Stallion Group; Kemi Koyejo, Managing Director of New Era Autovehicle Services Ltd (marketers of Jetour vehicles); Mr. Taiwo Shittu, Managing Director of Lanre Shittu Motors Ltd (LSM); Dr Olorunfemi Eguaikhide, Deputy ND, R. T. Briscoe Nigeria PLC; Abiona Babatunde, General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communication, Coscharis Group; Karina Okunola, Marketing Manager, Mikano Motors (Changan); and Umar Musa of Iron Products Industries Ltd (IPI).

Also present were Mr. Dairo Sunday, AGM Sales and Marketing,,Dangote Sinotruk; Mazhar Abbas of DAG industries Ltd (Bhajaj); Omolade Akinyode, Marketing Manager, Dana Motors (Kia); Felix Mahan, Marketing Manager, Carloha Nigeria (Chery); Buchi Ochuba of Chisco Transport; Oluwatobi Abimbola of Weststar Associates West Africa (Mercedes-Benz); Joshua Ohia (Head of Media and Marketing) / Shekinah Odunsi (Head of Operations) both of Nord Automobiles Ltd; Jemmy Akinbola of Honda Automobile West Africa Ltd; and many others.

One of the highpoints of the Summit was the display of Chery vehicles by Carloha Nigeria. According to Matthew Ajeh, one of the vehicles on display, Tiggo 8 pro, attracted the attention of many summit f participants and others visitors to the LCCI building.