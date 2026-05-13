Specialised medical universities key to healthcare growth — Okonofua

13 May 2026 5:22 pm WAT

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Friday Okonofua

Friday Okonofua

Enugu State

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, Prof. Friday Okonofua, has described specialised medical universities as a transformative model for advancing higher education and healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Okonofua stated this while delivering the first public lecture of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences of the university on Wednesday.

The lecture was entitled “The future of specialised medical universities in Nigeria: progress, challenges and future directions”.

The renowned Obstetrics and Gynaecology scholar said the experience of UNIMED had shown that specialised medical institutions possess the capacity to bridge critical gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare workforce and contribute significantly to national development.

He, however, stressed that the sustainability of such institutions would depend on their ability to combine specialised training with broader academic integration while embracing innovation and maintaining global standards.

Okonofua added that, with adequate support from stakeholders and government, specialised medical universities would play a leading role in shaping the future of healthcare in Nigeria and beyond.

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In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, said specialised medical universities occupy a strategic place in strengthening healthcare delivery through innovation, interdisciplinary research and the training of highly skilled professionals.

According to her, institutions dedicated to medical sciences must remain adaptive, globally connected and responsive to societal needs.

She also commended Okonofua for laying a solid foundation for the growth and development of UNIMED.

The Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Prof Oluseyi Adejumo, noted that Nigeria had depended largely on conventional universities for healthcare training over the years.

He observed that many of the institutions now face challenges such as overcrowded curricula and overstretched facilities, underscoring the need for specialised medical universities.

Dignitaries at the lecture included former Ondo State Governor Dr Olusegun Mimiko, academics, medical practitioners, Permanent Secretaries, Directors-General and other stakeholders in the health sector.

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