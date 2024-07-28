SP Bako: Fubara redeems N100m pledge on wanted killer

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has redeemed the N100 million bounty he promised those anyone who would provide information that help in arresting 2Baba, the dreaded killer of Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bako Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police (SP).

Also, the state police command has handed over the remains of slain DPO to his family.

Superintendent Angbashim was until his death, the DPO of Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

He was captured and dismembered by an Iceland cultist group led by Gift Okpara, popularly known as 2Baba in the Oduemude community in Ahoada East, on September 8, 2023.

But six months later, the police killed the wanted notorious cult leader during a raid of his hideout in the Idu-Ekpeye community in Ahoada on March 25, 2024, while his body was recovered a few days later in Ibrass forest in Ahoada West LGA both in the state.

A parade was conducted in honour of the late DPO under the supervision of the state Commissioner, Olatunji Disu, at the command’s headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

In his remarks, Disu noted that the late Angbashim dedicated his life to fighting crime in the state, including the arrest of a notorious cult leader in the Ogoni axis of the state identified as Boboski.

He said: “He (Angbashin) was instrumental to arresting the notorious criminal, Boboski, who had terrorised motorists along the Akwa-Ibom section of the East-West Road, and restored order to Bori and its environs by eliminating all forms of cultism when he was the Divisional Police Officer in Bori.

“His gallantry and operational expertise led to his transfer to the Ahoada Division, where he was tasked with effecting the arrest of a most-wanted criminal, Gift Opara, also known as 2Baba.

“He employed all his skills and experience to apprehend 2Baba and his associates alive and was on the verge of a breakthrough when he met the tragic event that resulted in his murder and dismemberment.

“Following the gory incident, the Command was initially unable to recover the late SP Bako Angbashim’s remains. However, we are now pleased to announce that we have successfully recovered his remains.”

He added that investigations led to the arrest of Angbashim’s murderers.

Disu continued: “Investigations into the murder of the late SP Bako Angbashim led the Command to launch an assault on those responsible – 2Baba and his cohorts.

“The operation resulted in the killing of the suspects and the subsequent recovery of the remains believed to be those of the late officer. To ensure closure for the bereaved family and the police, a thorough examination was conducted to confirm the identity of the recovered remains.”

The CP also disclosed that Fubara had redeemed the N100 million bounty he placed on the head of the wanted cult kingpin.

He said: “I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalaiyi Fubara, who kept his word and redeemed the ₦100 million pledge to those who provided credible information that led to the neutralisation of the suspect, 2Baba, and the recovery of his corpse which was hidden by his gang members.

“I also want to thank the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for his encouragement and support throughout the operation.”

Receiving the casket containing the remains of the late DPO, the deceased’s elder brother, Dogo Angbashim, expressed happiness that his brother served the nation meritoriously as a police officer.

He also said the late Angbashim bequeathed a legacy of gallantry to the state police and the Force in general.

“I’m here on behalf of the family and the good people of Nasarawa State to receive the remains of our late brother, SO Bako Angbashim.

“I thank the Rivers State Police Command, the CP in particular and his men for its efforts to ensure that the killers of my late brother were brought to book and the extra effort to recover his body.”