Sowore’s remand in Kuje prison ‘dangerous regression’ for Nigeria’s democracy – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has condemned the remand of activist Omoyele Sowore in Kuje Correctional Centre, describing the development as a ‘worrying signal for the state of Nigerian democracy.’

Posting on his verified X handle, Obi warning against any pattern that gives the impression of state institutions being used to suppress dissent, restrict press freedom, or shrink the space available for civic engagement. He said that vigilance is required whenever the machinery of the state appears to bear down on government critics.

The former Anambra State governor said that a democracy cannot be built on silencing opposing voices, and that it instead depends on the protection of constitutional rights, particularly freedom of expression.

He said: “I have received, with deep concern, the news of the court’s remand of citizen activist Omoyele Sowore in Kuje Prison. While the judiciary remains the ultimate arbiter of justice, we must consistently guard against any trend that gives the appearance of state institutions being weaponised to systematically stifle dissent, muzzle the press, or shrink the legitimate space for civic engagement in Nigeria.

“A thriving democracy does not survive on the silencing of opposing voices; rather, it is anchored on the robust protection of fundamental human rights, most notably the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, as enshrined in our Constitution. Moreover, our society is already strained by insecurity and biting economic hardship; therefore, deliberate steps should be taken, even by the courts, to avoid inflaming the situation.

“When we begin to treat citizen critics, activists, and journalists as threats to state survival rather than as partners in building accountability, we signal a dangerous slide toward authoritarianism. Our current challenges, ranging from economic strain to internal security vulnerabilities, require inclusive dialogue and cohesive nation-building, not the incarceration of those who demand a better society.

I urge the relevant authorities to ensure that the rule of law is strictly adhered to, that Mr. Sowore’s constitutional rights are fully protected, and that our security and judicial institutions are used solely for the impartial administration of justice. We cannot build a New Nigeria if we continue to undermine the very democratic structures meant to protect us all.”

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja, had remanded Sowore in custody at Kuje pending further proceedings. The court had revoked Sowore’s bail on June 16 after he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing, an absence he disputes, and on Monday dismissed his separate application seeking the judge’s recusal over claims of bias.

The case against him was brought by the Department of State Services under the country’s amended Cybercrimes Act, where he was accused of cyberstalking and criminal defamation over an August 2025 social media post in which he called President Bola Tinubu a “criminal.” Sowore has refused demands to delete the post and maintains a not-guilty plea.