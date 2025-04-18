From Sunday Ani

The Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council (SNTRC) has condoled with the families and loved ones of Northerners who lost their lives in the Uromi incident.

The traditional rulers condemned the violence that led to the loss of lives of the hunters and prayed for peace and stability in the affected community.

In a statement, the group’s Publicity Secretary, Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence, The Eze Aro, Dr Eberechukwu Oji, said while the monarchs mourned the lives lost in Uromi, they also acknowledged the broader context of insecurity and violence that has affected various parts of the country.

“Thousands of lives have been lost in different regions due to attacks attributed to rogue Fulani herdsmen. We emphasize that these actions do not represent the values and principles of the good people of Hausa and Fulani descent, who are law-abiding citizens contributing positively to society. All lives matter, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or geographical location”, the monarchs said.

They acknowledged lives lost across Nigeria and recognized the immense suffering and displacement caused by violent conflicts between farmers and herders in various parts of the country, and urged the government and security agencies to address the root causes of the problems, and work towards sustainable peace and security for all Nigerians.

Part of the statement reads: “We appeal to the security agencies and the government to apply caution as they investigate the Uromi incident. It is crucial to ensure that the investigation is thorough, impartial, and fair, and that those found responsible are brought to justice.

“The SNTRC reaffirms its commitment to promoting peace, unity, and understanding among Nigeria’s diverse communities. We urge all stakeholders to work together towards a safer and more secure Nigeria, where all citizens can live in peace and harmony.

“May God bless Nigeria and grant peace to the families of those affected by this tragic event.”