Son of Accord Party women leader killed in Osun

Olajengbesi, APC trade blames

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) has condemned the killing of Eluyera Kolade, the son of the Accord Party women leader in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

TICC spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said Kolade was killed on Friday night near Onireke Mosque, Ikire, by suspected thugs allegedly linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that before the incident, the Accord Party had reportedly made complaints, security reports, and intelligence alerts to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ikire and the office of the Area Commander over alleged kidnapping, abduction, violent intimidation, harassment, and coordinated attacks against Accord members.

TICC described the incident as alarming and a threat to constitutional democracy, public peace, and political freedom, and called for an independent investigation.

TICC urged the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to investigate the killing thoroughly and prosecute anyone connected to the attack, including alleged sponsors and collaborators, regardless of political affiliation.

In response, Kola Olabisi, Chairman (Print), Media and Publicity Committee of the AMBO Governorship Election Campaign Council, advised the Accord Party to stop what he called “dirty politics” involving the death of a fellow human being.

Olabisi said the allegations against the APC were “frivolous”, “fabricated”, and meant to smear the party before police findings are released. He insisted that violence and brigandage are not the APC’s hallmark.

He also said the Accord’s claims were intended to misinform the public and gain political advantage over Governor Ademola Adeleke, adding that misinformation is destabilising the state.

While sympathising with the deceased’s family, Olabisi urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and bring whoever is responsible to book.