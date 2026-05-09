Son of Accord Party women leader killed in Osun

09 May 2026 8:35 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Osun map
Enugu State

Olajengbesi, APC trade blames

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) has condemned the killing of Eluyera Kolade, the son of the Accord Party women leader in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

TICC spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said Kolade was killed on Friday night near Onireke Mosque, Ikire, by suspected thugs allegedly linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that before the incident, the Accord Party had reportedly made complaints, security reports, and intelligence alerts to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ikire and the office of the Area Commander over alleged kidnapping, abduction, violent intimidation, harassment, and coordinated attacks against Accord members.

TICC described the incident as alarming and a threat to constitutional democracy, public peace, and political freedom, and called for an independent investigation.

Other News

TICC urged the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to investigate the killing thoroughly and prosecute anyone connected to the attack, including alleged sponsors and collaborators, regardless of political affiliation.

In response, Kola Olabisi, Chairman (Print), Media and Publicity Committee of the AMBO Governorship Election Campaign Council, advised the Accord Party to stop what he called “dirty politics” involving the death of a fellow human being.

Olabisi said the allegations against the APC were “frivolous”, “fabricated”, and meant to smear the party before police findings are released. He insisted that violence and brigandage are not the APC’s hallmark.

He also said the Accord’s claims were intended to misinform the public and gain political advantage over Governor Ademola Adeleke, adding that misinformation is destabilising the state.

While sympathising with the deceased’s family, Olabisi urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and bring whoever is responsible to book.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News