Social media claims on Tony Elumelu divorcing wife fabricated, reckless – UBA

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group has addressed social media reports alleging that its Chairman, Tony Elumelu (CFR), has divorced his wife, calling them “fabricated, reckless, and without basis.”

Speaking in a statement issued by Group Head, Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communication, Alero Ladipo, the Group stated that the claims are a deliberate falsehood to mislead the public and cause reputational harm.

“The attention of UBA Group has been drawn to a false, defamatory, and malicious publication currently circulating on social media platforms, falsely alleging that the Group Chairman, Mr Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, has divorced his wife.

“These statements and all similar content are entirely fabricated, reckless, and without basis. The claims are a deliberate falsehood designed to mislead the public and cause reputational harm,” the statement said.

The statement added that the issue has been referred to law enforcement and that action has been taken with the identification of three persons connected to the dissemination of the falsehoods.

It named the individuals as Kingsley Akunemeihe (@Directorkem), Chigozie Success Ihebom, and John Surpruchi Nwanorue (@problemchimky).

“Investigations are ongoing and are expected to lead to further arrests and prosecutions of all persons involved in originating, amplifying, or sustaining this defamatory campaign.

“This serves as a formal notice to all individuals, platforms, and entities involved in the publication, reposting, or continued dissemination of this content to immediately cease and desist,” the UBA Group said.

The aforementioned persons involved in the issue are required to:

Remove the offending publication from all platforms immediately

Refrain from any further publication or amplification of similar false content

Preserve all records, including digital footprints, communications, and metadata relating to the creation and dissemination of the publication, pending further legal action

“Failure to comply will result in the initiation of legal proceedings, including claims for defamation, injunctive relief, damages, and any other remedies available under applicable law.

“The UBA Group is resolute in protecting the reputation, privacy, and integrity of our brand, that of Mr Elumelu and will pursue all necessary legal avenues — civil and criminal — to ensure that all responsible parties are identified and held accountable,” the statement concluded.