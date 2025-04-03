From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has left Abuja for Dakar, Senegal. He will stand in for President Bola Tinubu at Senegal’s 65th Independence Day celebration.

Senegal marks its Independence Day on 4 April each year. It celebrates freedom from French colonial rule in 1960. The day features parades, ceremonies, and cultural events full of national pride.

Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima’s media aide, shared a statement. It says Shettima’s trip honours an invitation from Senegal’s President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to Tinubu. This reflects the strong bond between Nigeria and Senegal.

The event will take place at the Place de la Nation in Dakar. President Faye will host Shettima and other guests from Africa and beyond. Shettima plans to return to Nigeria on Friday after the one-day celebration.