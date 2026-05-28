Shaffy Bello: I never condemn women who do ‘runs’

Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has said she does not condemn women involved in transactional relationships, popularly called “runs”, but urged them not to see the lifestyle as a permanent path.

Speaking during an interview on The Morayo Show hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Bello said many young women are navigating harsh economic realities and difficult personal responsibilities, making judgement unhelpful.

The actress stressed that her message was rooted in empathy rather than criticism, noting that some women enter such situations to survive, support parents or fund the education of younger siblings.

“And if what you’re doing now is being a runs girl to make money, you don’t have to stay there. I understand it. I’m not knocking you. I never judge,” she said.

Bello, however, encouraged young women to pursue self-worth beyond survival choices and social media validation, insisting that attractiveness and success should not be tied to revealing content or online attention.

“There are too many young people who need to hear that what they sow matters. You don’t have to show your body to be sexy, and you don’t have to chase virality to be noticed,” she said.

Reflecting on her career, the veteran actress said she remains committed to acting, describing it as her core calling rather than a pursuit driven solely by financial gain.

According to her, not every actor must become a producer, adding that she is more interested in using her voice and platform to create meaningful impact.

Bello’s comments have continued to stir conversation across social media, with Nigerians debating the pressures of economic hardship, online culture and the realities confronting many young women today.