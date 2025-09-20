Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has confirmed Ademola Lookman’s availability for Sunday’s Serie A match against Torino.

Juric, however, stated that the Nigeria international is not in peak physical form.

Lookman trained with his Atalanta teammates for the first time on Thursday, since attempting to join Inter Milan during the transfer window.

The 27-year-old is yet to feature for the Bergamo club this season.

The winger however made two appearances for Nigeria two weeks ago.

Juric disclosed that Lookman was warmly received on his return to the squad.

“He’s spoken with me, the team and my staff. He was well received and from tomorrow, he will begin to be available to us,” Juric told a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“He’s not in the best condition given that he’s been training alone up until now. He did very well in training (on Friday).”