Senator Yari denies links with anti-Tinubu protests

•Says allegation false, reckless, disingenuous

The Senator representing Zamfara West in the Nigerian Senate, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has described as “laughable and entirely fabricated,” a report alleging that he was financing protests against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

A statement by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsafe, further described the allegation as baseless and ill-conceived and insisting that yari had no connection with any planned protest against Tinubu’s administration

“The allegation is false, mischievous, politically motivated and exists only in the fertile imagination of those whose stock-in-trade is misinformation and character assassination.

The question that naturally arises is simple: what possible motive would Senator Yari have to sponsor a protest against an administration he has consistently supported, defended and worked tirelessly to strengthen?

Senator Yari’s relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is neither opportunistic nor transactional. It is a relationship built on mutual respect, political conviction and a shared commitment to the progress and stability of Nigeria,” Tsafe noted.

He said Yari had stood firmly in support of Tinubu’s presidential aspiration and invested enormous personal resources, political capital and goodwill towards the realisation of that project long before it became fashionable to associate with the President.

The statement said President Tinubu has, on several occasions, publicly acknowledged Yari’s loyalty, support and contributions to the success of the All Progressives Congress and the broader Renewed Hope agenda.

The statement partly read: “It, therefore, defies logic and common sense that a man, who has committed so much to the success of an administration would suddenly turn around to sponsor protests aimed at undermining that same government.

“Those behind this malicious propaganda clearly underestimate the intelligence of Nigerians. They believe that if a lie is repeated often enough, it will eventually acquire the appearance of truth. They are mistaken.

“Senator Yari is a statesman of considerable standing, who has never been associated with political frivolities, attention-seeking antics or underhanded schemes.

“His political philosophy has always been rooted in dialogue, constructive engagement and democratic participation. He does not operate through faceless groups, shadowy campaigns or sponsored agitation.

“We are aware that as Senator Yari’s political profile continues to rise nationally, certain interests have become increasingly uncomfortable with his influence, his relationship with key stakeholders across the country and his unwavering support for President Tinubu.

“It is therefore not surprising that desperate attempts are being made to manufacture controversies where none exist.

“These recurring attacks reveal more about their sponsors than they do about Senator Yari. They expose a level of insecurity and desperation that should concern all well-meaning observers of our political landscape.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that Senator Yari remains fully committed to the success of President Tinubu’s administration and firmly believes that the challenges confronting the nation require collective effort, patience and constructive engagement rather than divisive propaganda and manufactured distractions.

“The Senator remains focused on his legislative responsibilities, the welfare of his constituents and the broader national interest. He will not be distracted by the antics of political merchants who thrive on falsehood and sensationalism.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard the report in its entirety. It is false. It is malicious. And it should be treated with the contempt it deserves.”