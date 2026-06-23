Senate receives Tinubu’s bill for creation of state police

By Lawrence Agbo

The Senate has received a request from President Bola Tinubu seeking legislative approval for a constitutional amendment to establish state police across Nigeria.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter dated June 15, 2026, which was read during plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The proposed legislation, titled the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) State Police Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide a legal basis for state police services.

According to the President, the bill is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s security framework by introducing a dual policing arrangement in which federal and state police formations can operate under a clearly defined constitutional structure.

Tinubu said the proposal builds on previous efforts by the Senate and the House of Representatives to address the issue of state policing, while incorporating safeguards for its implementation.

He said the legislation was necessary to respond to the country’s changing security challenges and improve the protection of lives and property.

“This bill builds on the significant work already done in this regard by the House of Representatives and the Senate, and incorporates additional safeguards to ensure that the creation of a dual policing structure to address our nation’s evolving national security challenges will be achieved quickly and effectively to the benefit of all Nigerians,” the President stated.

Tinubu described the bill as a key element of his administration’s security reform agenda and urged the Senate to give it speedy consideration.

“The proposed legislation is a critical component of our administration’s strategy to reorganize Nigeria’s security architecture to better protect our citizens, and I’m confident that the Senate will act quickly to consider and pass this bill,” he added.

Following the reading of the letter, Akpabio referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review for further legislative action.

The committee was directed to submit its report to the Senate on the next legislative day.